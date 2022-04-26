LuaSwap (LUA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.97 Million

LuaSwap (LUA) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 26th. LuaSwap has a market cap of $4.97 million and $11,293.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LuaSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0290 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LuaSwap has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 232,965,985 coins and its circulating supply is 171,723,284 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

