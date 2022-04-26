Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.380-$1.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.150-$9.350 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on LULU. Truist Financial raised Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $495.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $445.28.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $9.20 on Tuesday, hitting $358.89. 16,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,304. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $337.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.25. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $278.00 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2,744.1% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,807 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 17,758 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 221,915 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $86,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

