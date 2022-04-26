Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.68 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.64 billion and the highest is $4.72 billion. Lumen Technologies reported sales of $5.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year sales of $17.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.76 billion to $18.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $16.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.66 billion to $18.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 10.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

LUMN remained flat at $$10.87 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,432,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Lumen Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $15.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

