Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luxfer had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $470.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Luxfer alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LXFR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Luxfer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $739,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Luxfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Luxfer by 1,323.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 24,522 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Luxfer by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 21,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Luxfer by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 17,491 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luxfer (Get Rating)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.