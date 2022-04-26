Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 1.7% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,378,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,769 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,087,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,222 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,837,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,047,000 after acquiring an additional 382,328 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,533,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,061,000 after acquiring an additional 73,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,433,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,713,000 after acquiring an additional 29,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $36.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,284,197. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average of $35.25.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.