Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $821,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000.

FTSM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.51. 6,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,619. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.45 and a one year high of $60.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.024 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

