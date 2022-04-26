Madden Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,984 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,752,000 after purchasing an additional 234,390 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 880,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,124,000 after purchasing an additional 116,292 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 824,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,651,000 after purchasing an additional 107,551 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 722,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,303,000 after buying an additional 219,933 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock traded down $2.71 on Tuesday, reaching $89.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,576. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.67. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

