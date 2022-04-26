Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,574 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,990 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 2.9% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Comcast by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after buying an additional 3,998,777 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 47.2% in the third quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 6.6% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,223 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.13. 1,954,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,266,119. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average of $49.53. The firm has a market cap of $204.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.64%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

