Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,727 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,320 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up approximately 1.0% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 509,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,494,000 after purchasing an additional 13,635 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 37,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth about $591,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 67,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

BNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.66.

NYSE BNS traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,943. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $59.05 and a 52-week high of $74.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.7884 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.