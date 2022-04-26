Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,551 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,141,676 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $628,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,448 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,289,006 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $501,899,000 after purchasing an additional 92,839 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,454,680 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $82,015,000 after purchasing an additional 123,429 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,266,913 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,552,000 after purchasing an additional 413,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 772,081 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $43,530,000 after purchasing an additional 40,117 shares during the last quarter.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.11. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €70.00 ($75.27) to €75.00 ($80.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($64.52) to €65.00 ($69.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($89.25) to €72.00 ($77.42) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.