Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 23,000 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for 0.4% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 2.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 3.5% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.83. The company had a trading volume of 254,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818,635. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $88.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

