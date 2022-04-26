Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,431,000. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 4.1% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 29.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,912,000 after purchasing an additional 539,896 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,735,000 after purchasing an additional 92,353 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,283,000 after purchasing an additional 85,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Roper Technologies by 6.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,428,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,249,000 after purchasing an additional 81,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

NYSE ROP traded up $17.04 on Tuesday, reaching $472.31. The company had a trading volume of 29,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,474. The firm has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $417.54 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $458.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.90%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

