Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.00. The stock traded as low as C$7.62 and last traded at C$7.65, with a volume of 129794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.88.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.58.

In other news, Senior Officer Armando Pagliari acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.10 per share, with a total value of C$89,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$541,873.80. Also, insider Llc Tmre Investors bought 737,900 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,379,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,798,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$107,988,000. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 760,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,569,620.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$614.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$859.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

About Martinrea International (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

