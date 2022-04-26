Masari (MSR) Price Hits $0.0136 on Top Exchanges

Masari (MSR) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Masari has a market cap of $218,391.82 and $518.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Masari coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Masari Coin Profile

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Masari

