Matson (NYSE:MATX) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.000-$8.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Matson alerts:

MATX traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,560. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.87. Matson has a twelve month low of $59.65 and a twelve month high of $125.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.19.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Matson had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 71.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matson will post 25.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.55%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $438,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,539,896.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total transaction of $41,599.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,437 shares of company stock valued at $4,518,297. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Matson by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at about $719,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Matson by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,038 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Matson (Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.