Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on MMX. National Bankshares raised their price target on Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.
Maverix Metals stock opened at C$5.76 on Friday. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of C$3.26 and a 12-month high of C$5.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40.
Maverix Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.
Read More
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.