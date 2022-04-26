MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 407.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEI Pharma stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.53. 4,328,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,310,550. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $70.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 123.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.20%. The company had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. On average, analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About MEI Pharma (Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

