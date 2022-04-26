Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.04

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.04 per share by the mining company on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Mesabi Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

Mesabi Trust stock opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $350.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.49. Mesabi Trust has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $39.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 45.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,184 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,896 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mesabi Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,458,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mesabi Trust by 26.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,630 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 19,958 shares during the period. 29.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesabi Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

