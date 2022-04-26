Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.04

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.04 per share by the mining company on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.
Mesabi Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.
Mesabi Trust stock opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $350.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.49. Mesabi Trust has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $39.61.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesabi Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About Mesabi Trust (Get Rating)
Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.
