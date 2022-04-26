Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 270.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,666 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.8% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $22,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.04.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total transaction of $39,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,751 shares of company stock worth $1,669,746. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $6.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.00. 430,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,718,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $181.65 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

