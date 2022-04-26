Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,940 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,193 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 3.0% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $91,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after acquiring an additional 865,909 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,746,674,000 after acquiring an additional 480,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after acquiring an additional 865,463 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of FB stock traded down $6.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.65. 189,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,718,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.65 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.57.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.04.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total transaction of $39,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,751 shares of company stock worth $1,669,746. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.