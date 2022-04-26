Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 0.9% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $33,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.2% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $2,062,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.04.

FB opened at $186.99 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.65 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.25 and a 200-day moving average of $280.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,746. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

