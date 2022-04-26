Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Price Target Raised to €10.80

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from €10.60 ($11.40) to €10.80 ($11.61) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.80 ($11.61) to €10.90 ($11.72) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Metso Outotec Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.40 ($11.18) to €9.80 ($10.54) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.60.

OTCMKTS:OUKPY opened at $4.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $6.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0379 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

