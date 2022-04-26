MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,120 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 17.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,007,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,927,000 after acquiring an additional 583,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,879,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,409,000 after acquiring an additional 110,909 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,008,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,831,000 after acquiring an additional 73,189 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 24.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,433,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,848,000 after acquiring an additional 284,540 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 316.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,180,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,955,000 after acquiring an additional 897,202 shares during the period. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,689,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,072,376. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.59.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,513,350 shares of company stock worth $203,076,165. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Macquarie raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.99.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

