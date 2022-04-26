Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 197.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,894 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after acquiring an additional 357,908 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,476,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 46.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.85. The stock had a trading volume of 25,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,133,149. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.26 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.79.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

