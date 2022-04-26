Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Holdings Increased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU opened at $70.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MU shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.32.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

