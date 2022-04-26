Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microvast Inc. is a technology company. It designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions. Microvast Inc., formerly known as Tuscan Holdings Corp., is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of MVST stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. Microvast has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVST. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,572,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,434,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,320,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,679,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. The company also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

