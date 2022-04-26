Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) were up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 4,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,119,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Several research analysts recently commented on MVST shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microvast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Microvast alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth about $822,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $822,000. Institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVST)

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. The company also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.