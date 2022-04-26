Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.25 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research report on Monday, January 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.25 price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of TSE:MI.UN traded down C$0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$19.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,151. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$21.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$705.19 million and a P/E ratio of 8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.69. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12-month low of C$19.41 and a 12-month high of C$25.41.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

