Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.11.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mister Car Wash from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of MCW traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $14.14. 32,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,673. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Mister Car Wash has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.44.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,082 shares of company stock worth $119,067.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

