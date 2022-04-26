Mithril (MITH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.03 Million

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. Mithril has a market capitalization of $33.18 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00010936 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.20 or 0.00234917 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 71.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000546 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

