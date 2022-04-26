MKM Partners Raises United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $59.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by MKM Partners from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on UAL. Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Airlines from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Get United Airlines alerts:

UAL opened at $51.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average is $44.76. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $60.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 73.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($7.50) EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Airlines will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $456,837.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 4.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 2.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 27,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 20.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter worth about $448,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Airlines (Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.