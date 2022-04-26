MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.04-2.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $700-760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $784.50 million.MKS Instruments also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.040-$2.520 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.70.

MKSI traded down $5.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,767. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $113.12 and a 52-week high of $195.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.66.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $333,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

