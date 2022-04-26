monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The monday.com provides an open platform which democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. It operates principally in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The monday.com is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MNDY. Cowen decreased their price objective on monday.com from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on monday.com from $380.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, monday.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $288.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $145.50 on Friday. monday.com has a 1 year low of $113.05 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.16.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $95.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.80 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 41.96%. The business’s revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that monday.com will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of monday.com by 3,483.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

