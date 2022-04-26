Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $1.74 on Tuesday, reaching $64.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,883,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,405,292. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $88.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.67.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Mondelez International by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

About Mondelez International (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.