Monero Classic (XMC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $24,606.00

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 26th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000735 BTC on exchanges. Monero Classic has a market cap of $5.59 million and approximately $24,606.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.35 or 0.00638886 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000117 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero Classic

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

