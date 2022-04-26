MonetaryUnit (MUE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,599.00

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $661,518.04 and $1,599.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.38 or 0.00198395 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 248,551,348 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.