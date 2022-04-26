MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.44. MP Materials posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 184.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MP Materials.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MP shares. Benchmark upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

MP traded down $2.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.19. The stock had a trading volume of 156,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,177. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 3.14. MP Materials has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 21.44 and a quick ratio of 20.79.

In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 257,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $11,899,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Elliot Dean Hoops purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.01 per share, with a total value of $176,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,935,876 shares of company stock valued at $216,329,320. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MP. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,789,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 3,171.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 843,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,175,000 after acquiring an additional 817,393 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 24.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,177,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,192,000 after acquiring an additional 426,109 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in MP Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $10,823,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,162,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MP Materials (MP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.