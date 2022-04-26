Mrweb Finance Price Tops $0.0499 on Top Exchanges (AMA)

Mrweb Finance (AMA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Mrweb Finance has a market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $7.08 million worth of Mrweb Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mrweb Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mrweb Finance has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00032996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00103608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Mrweb Finance

AMA is a coin. Mrweb Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,250,000 coins. Mrweb Finance’s official Twitter account is @MrwebFinance . The Reddit community for Mrweb Finance is https://reddit.com/r/Mrweb_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MrWeb Finance is a simplified and trusted Decentralized Financial system for people who are looking to earn from the crypto space.”

