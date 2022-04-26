My DeFi Pet Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 26th. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000844 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $883,890.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00043609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.91 or 0.07354430 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00047480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

