National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.18.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTIOF. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th.

NTIOF stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,941. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $69.26 and a fifty-two week high of $88.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.93.

National Bank of Canada ( OTCMKTS:NTIOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 21.16%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.37%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

