National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Sold by Crystal Rock Capital Management

Crystal Rock Capital Management lessened its position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the period. National Energy Services Reunited makes up 2.5% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management owned approximately 0.53% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,412,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,793,000 after buying an additional 462,969 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,010,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,192,000 after buying an additional 107,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,924,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,098,000 after buying an additional 355,222 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after buying an additional 246,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,068,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after buying an additional 238,832 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NESR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $13.50) on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Energy Services Reunited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

NESR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.92. 4,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,155. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $15.95.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

