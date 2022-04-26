National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,180 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of National Fuel Gas worth $23,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFG. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 957.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $2,583,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,775 shares of company stock worth $13,812,502. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFG stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.19. 3,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $49.16 and a one year high of $74.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $546.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

