Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. is a development stage life sciences company creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus Biotechnology Inc., formerly known as Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp III, is based in SEATTLE. “

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NAUT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Nautilus Biotechnology from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAUT opened at $4.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average of $4.64. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $12.38.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nautilus Biotechnology news, CEO Sujal M. Patel purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $64,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.