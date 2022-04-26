Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $329.50 Million

Brokerages expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) to post sales of $329.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $276.00 million and the highest is $383.00 million. Navient posted sales of $295.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Navient will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NAVI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ NAVI traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $16.86. 43,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391,109. The company has a current ratio of 30.68, a quick ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.72. Navient has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc acquired 315,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,402,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Navient by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,240,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,552,000 after purchasing an additional 177,465 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Navient by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,150,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,630,000 after acquiring an additional 467,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,642,000 after buying an additional 484,155 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,159,000 after buying an additional 425,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth $19,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

