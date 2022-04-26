Neblio Price Reaches $0.44 on Major Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last week, Neblio has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001132 BTC on exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $8.27 million and approximately $518,676.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Neblio

Neblio is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,138,795 coins and its circulating supply is 18,899,934 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

