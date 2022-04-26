Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Shares Sold by Samjo Capital LLC

Samjo Capital LLC cut its stake in Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. Nephros accounts for approximately 1.7% of Samjo Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Samjo Capital LLC owned 4.15% of Nephros worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nephros by 186.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nephros from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Nephros from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NEPH traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.02. 68,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,237. The company has a market cap of $41.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Nephros, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Nephros had a negative net margin of 37.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nephros, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nephros, Inc develops and sells high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

