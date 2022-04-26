Nervos Network (CKB) Reaches Market Cap of $305.74 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $305.74 million and approximately $7.46 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,395.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,838.59 or 0.07393000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.10 or 0.00258113 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $301.95 or 0.00786411 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00015084 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00080087 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.64 or 0.00590287 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006515 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.51 or 0.00381583 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,485,881,755 coins and its circulating supply is 30,634,021,479 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

