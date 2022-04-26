Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 1.2% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $37,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 4.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.5% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $5.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.94. 120,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,706,833. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $204.51 and a one year high of $700.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $356.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.31.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

