Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Gap Up to $6.25

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.25, but opened at $6.43. Newegg Commerce shares last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 456 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.94.

Get Newegg Commerce alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEGG. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 99,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 0.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as a tech-focused e-commerce company in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers computer systems, components, electronics, gaming products, networking and smart home products, office solutions, software and services, automotive and industrial products, home and tool products, health and sport products, apparel and accessories, home furnishings, and personal goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newegg Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newegg Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.