Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Holdings Lowered by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,667 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,004,805,000 after purchasing an additional 387,477 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Newmont by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,186,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,065,912,000 after acquiring an additional 147,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,607,000 after acquiring an additional 196,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Newmont by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,603,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $719,666,000 after purchasing an additional 187,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,533. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.41. 231,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,274,730. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.94%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

